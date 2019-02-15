DRC return policy: Positions and guiding principles for DRC’s engagement in return of refugees, IDPs and rejected asylum seekers (October 2018)

Background

In a world marred by a high number of complex conflict situations, the number of displaced persons continues to rise, and the average duration of displacement keeps increasing. Low- and middle-income countries carry a disproportionate share of the world’s responsibility for protecting and assisting displaced populations, while high-income countries retreat on their commitments to host refugees due to domestic politics, and also fail to deliver adequate support to hosting States and communities. Local integration meets resistance by many hosting States, and resettlement is an option for only a very small minority of refugees. As a consequence of uneven pressures, insufficient global responsibility-sharing and lack of prospects for durable solutions elsewhere, there is significant pressure on refugees, IDPs as well as rejected asylum seekers to return to their areas of origin.

For a displacement organization with presence on the ground in countries of origin, transit and destination and direct contact with rejected asylum seekers, refugees, IDPs and their hosting communities, DRC is confronted with, and must manage the political pressures for engaging in return processes on a daily basis. This comes with a lot of dilemmas and operational challenges.

DRC is mandated to protect and promote durable solutions for displacement affected populations. While return may be a durable and sustainable solution for some, in many cases it is not. Return to an insecure and volatile environment is not likely to result in a durable solution and in sustainable (re)integration. Yet, return to volatile areas is the rule rather than the exception - be it due to push factors ranging from deportations, restrictions on the protection space, low quality of asylum and rights violations or due to pull factors such as restoring property or positive perceptions of conditions in the home area. When returns happen in contexts where the driving factors are dubious and the outcomes questionable, and where the topic of return itself increasingly becomes a question of politics rather than principles, DRC’s staff must manage the very difficult dilemma of whether or not to engage. The humanitarian imperative does not necessarily provide the full answer. Often, either option comes with a number of risks – for returning rejected asylum seekers, refugees and IDPs themselves and for DRC’s integrity.