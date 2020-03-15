Dr. Mohammed Al Maadheed: Our efforts are ongoing in the humanitarian field locally and internationally

During the reception of the Secretary-General of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

15 March 2020- Doha: His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Bin Ghanem Elali Al Maadheed, the Chairman of Qatar Red Crescent, received in his office Mr. Jagan Chapagain, the Secretary-General of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, to discuss the cooperation ways and to develop a mechanism of action regarding the work in the humanitarian field around the world. During the meeting, the two parties mentioned the importance of the humanitarian work in the areas of conflict and disasters, especially nowadays as the world is suffering from the outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19) 2019. His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Bin Ghanem Elali Al Maadheed, the chairman of Qatar Red Crescent, pointed out that Qatar Red Crescent, since its foundation in 1978 and in all its stage and its subsequent development, has a noble mission and takes it upon itself to serve humanity, advocate for the weak and to safeguard their dignity, inspired by the ideals and the noble values of the authentic Qatari spirit, and inspired from the nature of Qatari people, who are distinguished by giving and loving goodness for everyone in this world, and also from their wise leadership that has a deep insight and clear marks on establishing the international peace and security.

Also, he said that as a continuation of its accomplishments, that span for more than 41 years, Qatar Red Crescent still presents through its projects, programs and its humanitarian and medical workers spreading in all regions effected by conflict and disasters, to give a hand to the effected and to fill their basic needs such as food, shelter, medicine and drinking water, with giving priority to the most vulnerable like widows, orphans, elderly, patients and people with special needs. It works with coordination with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent by holding continuous meetings, enacting of international legislations and facilitating the humanitarian and relief missions, in order to achieve the slogan of safe souls and of a protected dignity of a human wherever he is.

Also, his Excellency Ali Bin Hassan Al-Hammadi, the Secretary-General of Qatar Red Crescent, urged, while receiving Mr. Jagan Chapagain, to continue the fruitful cooperation between the two parties in enhancing the joint efforts during disasters and the logistical support in all humanitarian fields.

And regarding the reasons of his visit to Qatar, ,Mr. Jagan Chapagain, the Secretary-General of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, said, “ The purpose of my visit to Qatar is to conduct consultations and to discuss the means of cooperation between Qatar Red Crescent and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, as it is a voluntary humanitarian organization including youth and adults, and the majority are youth. What we do is making coordination between the 192 societies according to specific criteria. These societies also cooperate with other national organizations, as in the case with Qatar Red Crescent. I consider Qatar Red Crescent as one of the most efficient of the national societies that we have in the Middle East and North Africa, and we have a great coordination with it, especially during the big disasters and crises that occur in several countries around the world. Qatar Red Crescent plays an important role in this side regionally, thanks to its leadership represented by His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Bin Ghanem Elali Al Maadheed, the Chairman of Qatar Red Crescent, and who I was honored to cooperate and communicate directly with for many years of humanitarian work in supporting all initiatives done by Qatar Red Crescent.”

Chapagain continues, saying, “This quick visit to Qatar resulted in several negotiations about the joint cooperation with Qatar government in reflecting many international policies, which facilitate the humanity work. Also, I have seen the efforts done by the medical sector during a meeting with Mr. Abdallah Sultan Al-Qattan, the Director of the Medical sector. We always stress on the personal level, the personal hygiene, and on community awareness and also on providing awareness programs for all societal groups to reduce the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) 2019. We can make a continuously preparation and benefit from technology in holding remote meetings and monitoring the immediate stats of the number of casualties and reducing the increase of these numbers. I feel optimistic from this visit as I’ve already seen its positive outcomes.’’

About Qatar Red Crescent (QRCS)

Established in 1978, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is a humanitarian volunteering organization that aims to assist and empower vulnerable individuals and communities without partiality or discrimination. QRCS is a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, which consists of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and 191 National Societies. QRCS is also a member of several GCC, Arab, and Islamic organizations, such as the Islamic Committee of International Crescent and the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization (ARCO). In this legally recognized capacity, QRCS has access to disaster and conflict zones, thus serving as an auxiliary to the State of Qatar in its humanitarian efforts — a role that distinguishes it from other local charities and NGOs.