Double the Risk: The Exponential Rise of Threats to Human Rights by Climate Change and Infectious Diseases

Hiba Ghandour and Poorvaprabha Patil | May 2020

The scope of the threat posed by climate change demands that we work with colleagues across policy sectors to identify new solutions.

Inalienable, universal, interdependent, indivisible, equal, and nondiscriminatory. Those are the characteristics of human rights as defined in the United Nations’ Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the rights that are inherent to humans everywhere. However, multiple threats have faced human rights over the years, changing in both nature and intensity, varying from natural to man-made. Climate change is among the most significant of these threats and is the most serious “disease” Mother Earth is facing currently. As the drivers of climate change continue to progress, its impact exponentially rises as it renders humanity at risk, putting livelihoods and the protection of basic human rights in danger.

Read more on Stanley Center for Peace and Security