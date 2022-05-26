Do’s and Don’ts to support Refugees in a responsible and ethical manner

Do: Treat people with dignity and respect
-
Introduce yourself and your role as a volunteer.
-
Accept what is said without passing judgment.
-
Treat all people equally and with respect.
-
Remember people have different ideas about appropriate conduct. Check if you think your behavior may cause offense.
-
Reach out to the designated organization if you think somebody’s life or safety is at risk.
-
Remember all assistance is free. It is prohibited to ask for or receive any payment, service or sexual favors in exchange.
Do not
-
Start doing things or talking to persons without them knowing who you are.
-
Contradict or judge what someone tells you.
-
Approach children without permission from parents.
-
Make comments that suggest a survivor of violence, exploitation or abuse may be at fault.
-
Request or accept anything in return for assistance, including payment or favors of any kind.
-
Engage in sexual activities with those in need of help.