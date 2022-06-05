Dorcas: Annual Report 2021: Resilience

If there was any year in recent history where the importance of resilience was underlined, it was 2021. On a global scale! The COVID-19 pandemic continued to take its toll and surprised us time and again with its twists and turns as well as its secondary effects on society. Existing societal cracks became deeper and wider, and new ones emerged, resulting in sharper divisions and growing imbalances. Its impact could be felt in many public sectors, communities, and our lives. The degree of severity varied and was dependent on a person’s social status and where they lived. It became abundantly clear across the world: self-esteem and resilience are essential for maintaining hope and perspective in difficult times. And they are also the core elements of our interventions.

How did we manage? Read our 𝐀𝐧𝐧𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭.

2021 Saw Dorcas grow in partnering for change for realising change. Our collective efforts reached and impacted almost 930,000 persons in 14 countries in Africa, Eastern Europe and the Middle East.

The annual report is meant to be a transparent look in to the ‘kitchen’ of Dorcas. You will read how and with who Dorcas has contributed to sustaining change in extraordinary times in 2020. Reading the report will give you the opportunity to learn from our successes and failures. Reading the report will help you to look beyond the ‘numbers’ and discover how change has taken place in the lives of individual people, communities and the societies they live in.

Contact us

When you have read the annual report, contact Dorcas ! Let us know what we can do better. How can we work together to make sure no one is left behind and lasting impact is created in extraordinary times, for all and by all?