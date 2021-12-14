Donors making a difference

In this week’s issue: Contributions to WHO are helping countries slow down the transmission of COVID-19 with vaccines, masks and technology

COVID-19 is more likely to thrive and mutate in places with high transmission and where access to vaccines is low. The new Omicron variant appeared in just such circumstances.

Every day, all over the world, contributions to WHO are providing vaccines and other tools to slow down transmission of the virus and head off new variants.

For example, Ethiopia has just embarked on a major vaccination campaign, and the Islamic Republic of Iran has welcomed a large vaccine shipment earmarked for Afghan refugees.

Cabo Verde, meanwhile, has attained the global vaccination target for 2021, joining several other African countries in reaching WHO’s end-of-year target by vaccinating 40 percent of their populations.

Generous contributions have also outfitted Belize with new electronics to better organize its vaccination program, brought Zambia a fresh supply of quality-assured face masks, and delivered a new shipment of vaccines to Antigua & Barbuda.

Here are the details, from our WHO regional and country offices:

The country began a major vaccine deployment on 16 November, involving 6.2 million doses of vaccine and 28,000 vaccine administrators.

The campaign is supported by UNICEF, AMREF, the Resolve to Save Lives initiative, Save the Children, PATH, USAID, Alive & Thrive, Clinton Health Access Initiative and Johns Hopkins University.

The 1.6 million doses were provided as part of COVAX’s Humanitarian Buffer, a process that equips countries with vaccines for vulnerable populations in humanitarian settings.

The large influx of refugees is expected to necessitate more vaccine shipments.

The country of 556,000 people has joined four other African nations—Seychelles, Mauritius, Morocco and Tunisia—in reaching the goal of vaccinating 40 percent of its population by the end of this year.

“This is a significant achievement,” said Dr Daniel Kertesz, WHO Representative in Cabo Verde. “It shows that with enough vaccines, committed health professionals, engaged political leadership and the will of the people, great strides can be made against COVID-19.”

The laptops, tablets, printers and wireless routers provide Belize with the technology it needs to run the country’s vaccination program efficiently.

“I can’t emphasize how much these donations have helped the country of Belize … in the fight against the COVID-19 virus,” Minister of Health and Wellness Michel Chebat said. “Thank you to our partners at PAHO/WHO for the continued support.”

Over the past months, the Ministry of Health of the Federal Republic of Germany has made in-kind donations of surgical and medical masks to more than 100 countries.

Face masks are a key measure to suppress the transmission of COVID-19 and hence do contribute to saving lives,” said Dr Nathan Bakyaita, WHO Representative to Zambia.

The country welcomed the mid-November shipment of 19,200 doses, provided by Spain with support from Canada, and delivered via COVAX. The new shipment brings the number of COVAX doses the country has received to 60,000. Antigua and Barbuda have a population of about 98,000 people.

“This donation will help increase access to vaccines in Antigua and Barbuda and will support national efforts towards ensuring that the country can achieve its vaccination goals by all possible means. PAHO very much welcomes the solidarity of Spain,” PAHO/WHO Representative Dr Yitades Gebre said.

Learn how WHO supports countries around the world in strengthening their health systems to deliver health for all through a primary healthcare approach

Partners and donors recognized in this week's feature are Alive & Thrive, AMREF, Canada, CEPI, Clinton Health Access Initiative, Gavi, Germany, Johns Hopkins University, PATH, Resolve to Save Lives initiative, Save the Children, Spain, UNICEF and USAID.

WHO thanks all governments, organizations and individuals contributing to the COVID-19 response around the world since the beginning of the outbreak, and in particular those who have provided fully flexible contributions, to ensure a comprehensive fight against the disease.

Member States and other governments in 2021:

Australia, Belgium, Canada, Comoros, Denmark, Egypt, France, Germany, Ireland, Isle of Man, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Lesotho, Malta, Mauritania, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Portugal, Republic of Korea, Slovak Republic, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, United Kingdom, United States of America.

Other partners in 2021:

African Development Bank Group, African Reinsurance Corporation, Alma Jean Henry Charitable Trust, Ancash, Asian Development Bank, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF), Central American Bank for Economic Integration (BCIE), China Medical Board, COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, European Commission (ECHO, NEAR, DG-INTPA), Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics (FIND), Fundacion MAPFRE, FYT, Gavi-The Vaccine Alliance, International Development Association (IDA), International Organization for Migration (IOM), Islamic Development Bank (IDB), King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief), Kuwait Fund for Development, National Philanthropic Trust (NPT), Rockefeller Foundation, Secretariat of the Pacific Community, Sony, Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation, Task Force for Global Health (TFGH), The UN Resident Coordinator Office (UNRCO), International Drug Purchasing Facility (UNITAID), United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF), United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Multi-Partner Trust Fund (MPTF), United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali, United Nations Office for South-South Cooperation (UNOSSC), United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), United Nations Postal Administration (UNPA), United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), Veolia Environment Foundation, Vital Strategies, WHO Foundation, World Bank.

