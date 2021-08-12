Dominican Republic, Haiti, Bahamas, Cuba, Turks and Caicos, USA - Tropical Storm FRED (GDACS, NOAA, media, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 August 2021)

Tropical Storm FRED has been crossing Hispaniola Island and on 11 August at 6.00 UTC, its centre was 15 km south of Port-de-Paix commune (northern Haiti), with maximum sustained winds of 56 km/h (tropical depression).

According to media reports, some 300,000 people were without power in the Dominican Republic.

FRED will move close to the Turks and Caicos Islands and the southeastern Bahamas late on 12 August before passing close or north of the northern coast of central Cuba on 12-13 August, and the Florida Keys and south Florida on 14 August, with maximum sustained winds up to 75 km/h.