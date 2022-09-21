Documenting international crimes and human rights violations for accountability purposes: Guidelines for civil society organisations

These guidelines will reach you at a time when international peace and justice are under severe pressure. We continue to see the profound impact of armed conflict and the commission of atrocities across the globe, with the situation in Ukraine again underlining the essential need for all actors to work together to demonstrate the relevance of international criminal justice to the lives of those affected by such crimes.

This moment, however, has also given rise to renewed and global support of action toward accountability for core international crimes and human rights violations. It is encouraging us to build partnerships and, in recent months, we have taken steps to further strengthen cooperation between the Prosecutor and Eurojust. The joint issuance of this publication is a further demonstration of our personal commitment to work together in this common effort.

The fight against impunity is not solely the preserve of States or international organisations. It is a collective obligation that must benefit from the contribution of all those who seek to advance the cause of justice. Civil society organisations are critical to this common work. Across situations globally, we have seen how civil society actors are increasingly active in documenting core international crimes and human rights violations, demonstrating an ability to make crucial contributions to accountability efforts.

These guidelines are intended to further assist you in your efforts to collect and preserve information that may ultimately become admissible evidence in court. They provide some key principles which, we believe, may be of assistance in ensuring that documentation efforts are carried out in a way that preserves the integrity of information and evidence and increases the ability of national and international accountability processes to draw on your work. Our cooperation should continue even in relation to these guidelines. This should be a living document that we further improve and build on based on our future work together.

As prosecutors, we have both experienced first-hand how criminal proceedings play an important role in recognising the suffering of victims, and how the confidence that justice has been served greatly contributes to restoring their dignity. It is critically important that victims are both seen and heard in the accountability process. We have also seen that meaningful accountability can only be achieved by working together, by drawing on the contributions of all those who seek to fight impunity.

We take this opportunity to thank you for the important work you are undertaking. Together, we will strive to create a global culture of accountability that will help to restore justice, rebuild societies and educate future generations. In doing so, we will seek to deliver on the promise of international justice, where the value of all lives is recognised. Humanity deserves no less.