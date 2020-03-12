World
Do we need to rethink Child Friendly Spaces?
Attachments
This document provides a two-page summary of the research undertaken as part of the R2HC-funded study An RCT of Enhanced Child Friendly Space Interventions for Children Affected by Conflict And Displacement.
This study examined the evidence on the longer-term outcomes and impacts of a commonly used humanitarian intervention known as child friendly spaces (CFS). The findings suggest a need for humanitarian actors to rethink the design and implementation of CFS; and continue to evaluate CFS within their overall approach to child protection in emergencies.
This Snapshot summarises:
Background to the research and how the research was conducted,
Key findings,
Implications for humanitarian practitioners and policymakers,
Recommendations,
Further reading.