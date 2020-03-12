Do we need to rethink Child Friendly Spaces?

This document provides a two-page summary of the research undertaken as part of the R2HC-funded study An RCT of Enhanced Child Friendly Space Interventions for Children Affected by Conflict And Displacement.

This study examined the evidence on the longer-term outcomes and impacts of a commonly used humanitarian intervention known as child friendly spaces (CFS). The findings suggest a need for humanitarian actors to rethink the design and implementation of CFS; and continue to evaluate CFS within their overall approach to child protection in emergencies.

This Snapshot summarises:

Background to the research and how the research was conducted,

Key findings,

Implications for humanitarian practitioners and policymakers,

Recommendations,

Further reading.