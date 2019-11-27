27 Nov 2019

Do’s And Don'ts For Data Bootcamps

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 27 Nov 2019

In October, a group of OCHA Humanitarian Affairs Officers (HAOs) from across our field offices gathered in The Hague for a weeklong ‘bootcamp’ on working with data. This crash course is one component of the Centre’s new Data Literacy Foundation Programme which runs for three months and includes remote training and mentoring for non-technical humanitarians.

As we saw in the results of our data skills survey, humanitarians are being asked to engage more with data and to use data to improve operational decision making. Unfortunately, if you are not working with data regularly, your data muscles are underdeveloped. Enter the data bootcamp — our version of data strength training.

