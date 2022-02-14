Do Integrated WFP Interventions Contribute to Household Resilience Capacities? Impact Evaluation Brief

This brief presents the first window-level pre-analysis plan (PAP) developed for the WFP Climate and Resilience Impact Evaluation Window, which is implemented jointly by the World Food Programme’s (WFP) Office of Evaluation (OEV), Asset Creation and Livelihood Unit, the Climate and Disaster Risk Reduction Unit, and the World Bank’s Development Impact Evaluation (DIME) department.

Through a coordinated, multi-country approach, this Impact Evaluation Window aims to provide robust evidence on the effectiveness of resilience programmes in strengthening households’ ability to respond to, recover from, and adapt to shocks and stressors. Impact evaluations guided by this Window pre-analysis plan focus on answering the overarching question: How do integrated resilience programmes, which combine multiple activities to support a population, strengthen household resilience?

This question is answered across a portfolio of country- specific impact evaluations. A multi-country analysis of data collected from four to six countries will support in understanding the impact of integrated resilience programmes across contexts. Additionally, each evaluation will examine the effectiveness of resilience programmes in that specific context. Data is collected from households through a combination of baseline, endline, and bi-monthly high-frequency surveys.