Distance Education in Emergencies Background Paper

This background paper highlights specific challenges, lessons learned, practices, and actions to consider when aiming to provide quality, principles-based distance education (DE) in emergencies. The paper considers inclusion and equity to be key guiding principles for education in general and calls for their application across all education modalities, especially distance education.

This paper also presents useful ideas and actions for planning, offering, or monitoring and evaluating distance education in emergencies, accompanied by examples of possible adaptations of key actions in various situations. It offers advice on three focus areas: teacher professional development in DE, utilizing technology for DE, and enabling policies for DE in emergencies. This advice is complemented by evidence-based recommendations for tackling practical difficulties.