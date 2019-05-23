Displacement in times of armed conflict: how international humanitarian law protects in war and why it matters

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Displacement is part and parcel of war and one of the greatest humanitarian challenges of our time. When people are forced or obliged to leave their homes and communities behind, their physical and mental health often suffers. They can lose their independence, be or feel unsafe, lack access to essential services and be at heightened risk of health problems and violence. Displacement affects host communities, too – especially if they are unprepared and lack the support they need.

This study shows that when it comes to displacement during armed conflicts, international humanitarian law (IHL) needs to be an integral part of reflection on how to reduce and solve displacement in armed conflict. It examines the intersection between IHL and displacement and provides insights to determine whether violations of IHL or respect for IHL have a fostering or mitigating impact on displacement. For over one year we looked at displacement patterns in around a dozen different countries from all around the world. This study is based on existing literature, interviews with ICRC delegates and many documents from the ICRC archives. It capitalizes on the knowledge of armed conflict and displacement that the organization has been gathering for decades.

The study first reminds us that displacement is just one of many ways of coping with the effects of war, and that there are many reasons pushing people to leave in such situations. Civilians fleeing a conflict are not passive victims, but rather active agents.

Although they are compelled by external circumstances to make a decision, they decide whether to stay or flee and where to go. Sometimes those decisions are made hastily, as people run for their lives in the midst of an attack. Others think long and hard with their relatives about whether staying would present too great a risk, and whether they have the resources to escape.

Violence or the threat of violence is one of the most important considerations: the evidence points to a correlation between waves of violence and displacement – displacement being a way for people to avoid actual or predictable danger and to find safety elsewhere. Conflict is inherently violent. IHL is designed to limit the suffering that war causes by striking a balance between considerations of humanity and military necessity. While acts of violence affecting civilians may – though not always – constitute IHL violations, the report sets out many violations that directly or indirectly trigger displacement: violations of the principles and rules governing the conduct of hostilities, including distinction and precautions; unlawful use of landmines; direct attacks against civilian infrastructure and installations for the provision of basic services and the consequent disruption of these services; unlawful attacks against medical facilities, personnel, and vehicles; unlawful denial of access for impartial humanitarian organizations; direct attacks against civilians; murder; hostage-taking; torture; sexual violence, etc. These violations can also generate pre-emptive displacement. Civilians have a long memory of IHL violations and are aware of the impact of these violations on others. They might likely anticipate them happening or happening again and choose preventive displacement.

The study also shows that in some circumstances, if communities get the humanitarian assistance and protection they need locally, leaving may become less of a pressing necessity. Conversely, where IHL violations stifle humanitarian efforts, or sever the lifeline altogether, civilians may be forced to seek help elsewhere.

The study then analyses the patterns of displacement and provides insights on how IHL violations may influence these patterns. Sometimes, a single incident causes people to flee. In other cases, the build-up of violations over time brings about displacement. The intensity and types of violations also have a profound influence on how long people remain displaced, and on the circumstances of their displacement.

The cumulative effect of violence resulting from the conduct of hostilities, whether or not in violation of IHL, tends to keep displaced people away from their homes for longer – and can force them to move many times over. When violence is directed against specific civilians or groups of civilians, in violation of IHL, it is more likely to trigger protracted displacement, or to make return impossible for those people, who will thus need to try to find a durable solution by integrating into the community in the place of displacement or by resettling elsewhere.

Finally, the report explains the role of IHL in protecting and helping people willing to return to their homes once the hostilities or other reasons for their displacement are over. Better respect for IHL first mitigates the widespread damage to and destruction of civilian objects caused by war. IHL also prohibits the use of certain weapons and requires the parties to the conflict to clear, remove or destroy explosive remnants of war in territories under their control, after the cessation of hostilities and as soon as feasible, making the environment safer for returnees. As such, respect for IHL contributes to making return a genuine option for displaced people. In addition, the protection that IHL confers on civilians may contribute to the safety of returnees.

Displacement is more than a mere consequence of war, it can also be a deliberate strategy and a violation of IHL in itself. If we are to put an end to conscious violations, we must look at what the law says and beyond what the law says, and examine why they occur in the first place. Considering the intent behind the action is a way to better explore, reflect more deeply – and ultimately, effectively address – the causes of IHL violations. Understanding the reasons behind IHL violations helps the ICRC develop new lines of argument or action, in the legal realms or others, that can be added to the existing ones.

During the phases of displacement, it is essential for parties to a conflict to observe IHL – when people may be at risk of displacement, to reduce the conditions that could force them to flee in the first place; during flight, so that they can move safely and reach their destination unhampered; during their stay in the place of displacement, and upon return or resettlement in another part of the country, to contribute to their protection and to support their efforts to rebuild their lives. All the evidence from the external literature and the ICRC’s own records tends towards the conclusion that IHL is instrumental in protecting civilians from displacement and during displacement.

As this study shows, better respect for IHL has at least four key benefits:

• It is one of several ways to address the causes of displacement and prevent people from becoming displaced in the first place.

• It plays a decisive role in enabling humanitarian action in support of people at risk of displacement.

• It contributes to ensuring that people are protected during displacement.

• It contributes to creating an environment conducive to safe and dignified return.

Displacement is a matter of serious concern for States, international organizations, non-governmental organizations and other actors all around the world. Many have pledged to do whatever they can to address both its root causes and its consequences.

The observations below, which draw on the findings of this study, should go some way to furthering that cause.