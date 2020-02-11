11 Feb 2020

Dismantle Gender Stereotypes, Promote Women’s, Girls’ Access to Science Education, Jobs, Secretary-General Says in International Day Video Message

11 FEBRUARY 2020

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message for the International Day of Women and Girls in Science, observed today:

Science is a collaborative discipline. Yet science is being held back by a gender gap. Girls and boys perform equally well in science and mathematics — but only a fraction of female students in higher education choose to study sciences.

To rise to the challenges of the twenty-first century, we need to harness our full potential. That requires dismantling gender stereotypes. It means supporting the careers of women scientists and researchers.

The Women’s Empowerment Principles, developed by UN-Women [United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women], offer guidance for companies and others.

In this year in which we mark the twenty-firth anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, let us bring new urgency to promoting women’s and girls’ access to science education, training and jobs.

On this International Day of Women and Girls in Science, let’s pledge to end the gender imbalance in science.

