Disease pandemics and the freedom of opinion and expression – Report of the Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of the right to freedom of opinion and expression (A/HRC/44/49) [EN/AR/RU/ZH]

Human Rights Council

Forty-fourth session

15 June–3 July 2020

Agenda item 3

Promotion and protection of all human rights, civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights, including the right to development

Summary

The present report of the Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of the right to freedom of opinion and expression, David Kaye, is being submitted to the Human Rights Council pursuant to Council resolution 34/18. In the report the Special Rapporteur registers alarm that some efforts to combat the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic may be failing to meet the standards of legality, necessity and proportionality. The Special Rapporteur highlights five areas of concern, showing that access to information, independent media and other free expression rights are critical to meeting the challenges of pandemic.

I. Introduction

This is a moment of intense global challenge to health and to the foundations of democratic society. The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic has left nobody untouched, whether by illness, death or the disruptions of family life, education, culture, political freedoms or local, national and global economic life. The moment is a challenge for public health, but Governments are also using the crisis to challenge the kinds of freedoms guaranteed in a democratic society.

Looking to the future, two pathways seem possible. On one path, the pandemic shocks the global public into recognition of the need for international coordination and cooperation, and with this recognition comes rejuvenated support for the principles that animate the United Nations itself. The General Assembly hinted at this hopeful possibility in its resolution 74/270, its first on the pandemic, but whether States and institutions take it up remains to be seen. On this path, the pandemic also serves as a jolting wake-up call to all Governments and politicians, and to all relevant players in the digital age, demonstrating to them that censorship of all sorts interferes with a range of human rights, that promoting access to information bolsters the promotion of health, life, autonomy and good governance, and that restrictions – even where aimed towards a legitimate objective – must meet the standards of legality, necessity and proportionality.

That is the preferred pathway the pandemic should lead States to take: one of strengthened human rights frameworks worldwide. It is the pathway that the Human Rights Council has an opportunity to promote and that all States have an obligation to ensure.

This other path is one of opportunism during a time of widespread distraction and human dislocation, of consolidation of authoritarian power and disproportionate use of executive authorities, and of economic policies that can increase inequality and poverty and further human rights violations. On this path, the COVID-19 virus1 is not just the cause of illness and death, it is also a pathogen of repression. As succinctly articulated by the Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms while countering terrorism: “We could have a parallel epidemic of authoritarian and repressive measures following close if not on the heels of a health epidemic.” 2 There is good reason for concern that this second pathway could be the one chosen by all too many Governments, particularly as the virus itself emerged into environments of censorship, rising repression of dissent, politicization and denigration of expertise and science.3 5. Seen from this perspective, the pandemic is also a crisis of free expression – naturally caused, to be sure, but facilitated by information policies that weakened the infrastructures of warning and reporting. Individuals and their communities, however, cannot protect themselves against disease when information is denied to them, when they have diminished trust in sources of information, and when propaganda and disinformation dominate the statements of public authorities.