Discussions around the African Standby Force gain momentum

The obstacles preventing the deployment of the African Standby Force (ASF) is on the agenda of the Peace and Security Council (PSC) for October 2018. This is after an earlier meeting, planned for 19 September, was postponed. Indications are that an overhaul of the ASF concept will include some elements of the now almost defunct African Capacity for Immediate Response to Crises (ACIRC), notably its flexibility.

Africa has changed a lot in the last 15 years, and threats that could call for the deployment of African peacekeepers have evolved dramatically. Experts agree that one of the main issues constraining the ASF and its five regional brigades is its doctrine, which dates back to 2003.

Next month, October 2018, a number of workshops are taking place to review the African Union’s (AU) broader policy on peacekeeping and the ASF concept. Among the issues that will be discussed are redefining the ASF concept, and developing a broader AU doctrine for peace operations and a legal framework that regulates the relationship between the AU and regional economic communities and regional mechanisms (RECs and RMs).

What has been achieved so far?

While the ASF in its current form has never been deployed, some progress has nevertheless been made in getting it ready to intervene in crises on the continent.

The inauguration of the first ASF continental logistics base in Douala, Cameroon on 5 January 2018 is seen as one such positive step forward for the ASF. The base is set to boost the AU’s capacity to provide logistical support to peace operations.

The ASF was declared fully operational following the AMANI Africa II field training exercise in South Africa in late 2015. An AU assessment, however, showed that Central and Northern Africa were lagging behind in developing their regional standby forces, while significant progress had been made by Western, Southern and Eastern Africa.

The AU Commission in late 2016 also developed a five-year work plan (2016–2020) for the ASF. Thus far command-post training and exercises to boost the military, police and civilian components of the ASF have been carried out.

Redefining the ASF concept

One of the issues on the agenda for the October discussions is a review of the peace support operations doctrine. This process is the result of major changes in the security landscape in Africa. New scenarios for its deployment need to be envisaged. Rather than only dealing with civil wars, African peacekeepers also have to deal with terror groups, transnational organised crime and piracy. They are also called to step in during humanitarian disasters, crises such as the Ebola outbreak in 2014 and the massive displacement of refugees and migrants.

Apart from the change in the type of threats that peacekeepers are facing, crises are also no longer clearly defined in geographic areas. Most insurgencies and rebellions plaguing Africa today disregard regional boundaries.

Ad hoc regional arrangements such as the G5 Sahel joint force fighting terrorism in the Sahel and the Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF) against Boko Haram in the Lake Chad area have since been established out of necessity. The regional brigades of the ASF do not correspond to the countries affected by these threats or to those countries willing to participate in peacekeeping efforts.

A peacekeeping doctrine

Currently the AU does not have a specific policy for peacekeeping operations, but draws on the ASF doctrine to provide direction. Yet the ASF is only one of the tools available for intervention. An AU policy on peacekeeping can therefore provide broader guidance on its principles for peace support operations.

Over the past few decades it has, for example, become clear that the AU is willing to engage in proactive efforts to enforce peace, unlike the United Nations (UN), which deploys only after peace deals have been reached. The AU’s deployment in Somalia as the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) is an example of this more offensive stance of the AU.

An overarching AU peacekeeping policy would thus include deployment to enforce peace in conflict situations. In many instances this would mean ‘stabilising’ the situation so that the UN can take over.

A legal framework with regions

As part of the rethink of the ASF, there is a proposal on the table to sign memorandums of understanding with the RECs and RMs.

A clearer demarcation of roles between the AU and RECs is, in fact, one of the aims of the current AU institutional reforms. This is particularly pertinent when it comes to peacekeeping. It is often asked: who should decide on deployment in times of crisis: Addis Ababa or RECs? A legal framework to complement the PSC Protocol will help to clarify roles.

It will also be useful to clarify the command and control of regional forces. This should help minimise tensions between the AU and RECs on how to use the ASF for crisis management.

Linkages with ACIRC

The ACIRC was created in 2013 as a response to the crisis in Mali, during which Africa’s lack of readiness to deploy in crisis situations was highlighted. However, ACIRC never deployed and there has been uncertainty over its fate for several years.

It was initially conceptualised as a voluntary framework for rapid intervention in crises across the continent, pending the operationalisation of the ASF.

Now that the ASF is officially operational, when will ACIRC be disbanded? The other question is, what lessons from ACIRC can help improve the ASF?

Whatever the scenarios for ACIRC going forward, it has become clear that some elements of the rapid force, particularly its flexibility, will be incorporated into the ASF. ACIRC’s flexible nature is a result of the fact that its voluntary members (14 currently) can deploy across the continent without being constrained to a certain geographical area, as is the case with the five regional brigades of the ASF.

As explained above, many threats traverse several RECs and an AU peacekeeping force should be able to intervene regardless of the regional configuration.

Furthermore, the uneven capacities of AU member states mean that some states are more willing and able to deploy rapidly in conflict situations than others. It is thus crucial that member states cooperate across regions.

In view of the ongoing threats in Africa, the upcoming discussions around the ASF doctrine are critical for AU member states to fast-track the ASF’s capabilities and readiness for deployment.