Discussion Papers 1- 4 UNHCR's Engagement in Humanitarian-Development Cooperation: Emerging Findings from a Longitudinal Evaluation (Phase 2, November 2019 – May 2020)

Discussion Paper Approach

This series of four discussion papers is written by Julia Steets and Julian Lehmann (GPPi) to present the findings emerging from an ongoing longitudinal evaluation of UNHCR's engagement in humanitarian--development cooperation. The papers focus on selected issues requiring further discussion:

Paper 1-What other opportunities to engage in humanitarian--development cooperation exist?

Paper 2-How can UNHCR close the remaining gaps between commitments made in the context of the Global Compact on Refugees and operational practice?

Paper 3-What are the implications of humanitarian--development cooperation for protection?

Paper 4- What does this entail for UNHCR's planning and budgeting processes?

These papers follow a "Think Piece" on the first phase of the evaluation and build on country visits to Jordan, Niger, Ethiopia, and Bangladesh; interviews with UNHCR staff, partner organizations, donors, and governments at the country and global levels; document reviews; focus group discussions with refugees and host communities in Jordan and Ethiopia; a survey among UNHCR staff members; and workshops discussing emerging observations. Most of the data was gathered before the start of the COVID-19 crisis. The effects of this crisis on UNHCR's engagement in humanitarian--development cooperation will be reflected in the final evaluation report (planned for 2021). For more information about the evaluation, click here, or contact Julia Steets or Nabila Hameed.