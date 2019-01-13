13 Jan 2019

Discourse on Humanitarian Logistics with Professor Gyöngyi Kovács

Humanity First International
Published on 11 Jan 2019
Humanity First International held a conference on 10th January titled ‘Humanitarian Logistics and Supply Chain Management’ at their Headquarters in Surbiton, UK. Professor Gyöngyi Kovács, Erkko Professor in Humanitarian Logistics, travelled from Helsinki to present at the conference.

With over 25 participants on-site and over 370 participants watching the live stream worldwide, organisations attending included:

  • Ahmadiyya Muslim Association UK (AMA UK)

  • Ahmadiyya Muslim Community International Press and Media Office

  • Ahmadiyya Muslim Research Association (AMRA)

  • Humanity First International

  • Humanity First UK

  • International Association of Ahmadiyya Architects & Engineers (IAAAE)

Professor Kovács discussed the criticality of detailed impact assessments relating to Logistical operations; both before and after humanitarian action have been conducted. In addition to the environmental impacts, Professor Kovács also highlighted concerns regarding Public Health in Emergencies, stating that this was a vital consideration in programme design in line with the Do No Harm principle.

