Discouraging the demand that fosters trafficking for the purpose of sexual exploitation

This Occasional Paper highlights the importance of addressing the demand that fosters trafficking for sexual exploitation, in particular the exploitation of the prostitution of others. In doing so, it puts a spotlight on the role of demand in encouraging exploitation and causing harm to victims; outlines the scope of the international obligations and commitments of States to discourage demand; analyses the ways in which States have responded to these obligations and commitments in their criminal justice and prevention practices; and offers recommendations on how to better incorporate demand into national efforts. The primary aim of the paper is to support and enhance the implementation of State-led responses to demand.