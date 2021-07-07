Disasters in COVID-19: Implications for nexus governance

Executive Summary

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, its effects have been seen across society the past year. What had started as an emergency response to curb the deadly disease has emerged into protracted crisis management straddling the boundaries of humanitarian and development actors, with significant implications for governments and non-state actors. The global reach and consequences of COVID-19 has highlighted the need to move beyond individual sector responses towards more comprehensive and systemic thinking. A nexus approach that bridges sectoral divides is therefore essential for how states and societies respond to emerging security threats.