Disasters and Emergencies Preparedness Programme - Evaluation Summative Phase Report

INTRODUCTION

This report provides the summative results from the three-year external impact evaluation of the Disasters and Emergencies Preparedness Programme (DEPP) conducted by a team at the Harvard Humanitarian Initiative (HHI). The DEPP was a £40 million programme funded by the Department for International Development (DFID) that aimed to strengthen skills and capacity and improve the quality and speed of humanitarian response in countries that are at risk of natural disasters or emergencies.

The DEPP was delivered by two Non-governmental Organisation (NGO) consortia, the START Network, which received £27 million, and the Communicating with Disaster Affected Communities (CDAC-N) Network from 2015-2018, which received £3 million. In addition, £10 million was reserved for an innovation window which was separately implemented and evaluated. The DEPP comprised 14 individual projects implemented in one or more of 101 priority countries: South Sudan, Kenya, Ethiopia, Mozambique, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Jordan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Myanmar and the Philippines, with each project operating in some but not all of the countries. Only one project (the Learning Project) was implemented in all 10 countries while five projects (Public Health Emergencies Preparedness (PHEP) in Gambella, Improved Early Warning Early Actions (EWEA) in Ethiopia, Strengthening Emergency Preparedness Systems in Myanmar, Urban Early Warning Early Action (UEWEA in Kenya), Financial Enablers in the Philippines) were implemented in only one country each. The 14 DEPP projects, their consortia members, locations and budgets are presented in Table 1.