17 Jun 2019

Disaster Risk Reduction: Why Do We Need Accurate Disaster Mortality Data To Strengthen Policy And Practice?

Report
from Government of Malaysia, Government of Cambodia, UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction, Karolinska Institutet
Published on 31 May 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (684.79 KB)

The Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction's first global target is to "substantially reduce global disaster mortality by 2030, aiming to lower the average per 100 000 global mortality rate in the decade 2020–2030 compared to the period 2005–2015". To measure success against meeting this target, mortality needs to be accurately quantified and interpreted, and is dependent upon valid, timely, ethically collected, standardised data. Key data sources include vital registration statistics, surveillance systems, and household surveys. Disaster mortality can then be estimated by counting relevant deaths or statistically inferred, for example by estimating the number of deaths during a defined period using excess mortality methodology.

However, measuring mortality is challenging. First, determining which deaths are relevant and comprehensively attributable to disasters is complex. Secondly, data availability is not uniform across the world. These issues need to be addressed, and guidance issued, to ensure global progress in achieving the outcomes and goals of the Sendai Framework. The primary aim of this paper will be to provide detail around some of the complexities involved with measuring disaster mortality, and will use practical case studies to demonstrate the clear need for accurate disaster mortality data. The paper illustrates how this informs policy and ultimately strengthens disaster risk reduction in countries for all citizens

This paper is a contribution to the 2019 edition of the Global Assessment Report on Disaster Risk Reduction (GAR 2019).

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.