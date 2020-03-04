Disaster risk reduction investment in Africa: Evidence from 16 Risk-sensitive budget reviews

In 2018–2019, the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) carried out risksensitive budget reviews (RSBRs) for 16 African countries. This report synthesises trends in DRR investments across the 16 countries and identifies general policy recommendations. Its aim is to improve understanding of public budgeting for DRR as well as the need to refocus internal and external financial resources based on risk categories and the disaster risk management (DRM) cycle. The countries included in the review were Angola, Botswana, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Eswatini (The Kingdom of), Gabon, Gambia (The), Ghana, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Namibia, Rwanda, São Tomé and Príncipe, Tanzania (United Republic of) and Zambia.