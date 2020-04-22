Disaster Risk Management Policy - from prevention to response and recovery

Introduction

Disasters can have devastating impacts on individuals and communities. The frequency, complexity and severity of impacts are likely to increase in the future due to factors such as climate change, displacement, conflict, rapid and unplanned urbanization, technological hazards and public health emergencies. At the same time, contexts are becoming more complex; countries experiencing disasters associated with natural hazards may simultaneously be affected by conflict or large-scale displacement.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and its member National Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies strive to reduce the impact of disasters. National Societies are uniquely placed to support people and communities with their extensive network of local branches and volunteers, their role as auxiliaries to the public authorities in the humanitarian field and their disaster management capacities in almost every country in the world.

Our top priorities in disaster risk management are to save lives, reduce suffering, and uphold human dignity. We seek to support individuals’ and communities’ own capacity to reduce risks, respond to disasters and recover. Our work in recovery also presents an opportunity to address future risks and vulnerabilities, such as promoting improved preparedness, climate change adaptation, safer infrastructure, strengthened societal systems, revitalized livelihoods, and protection of the environment. Together these activities aim to build the resilience of people and communities towards future risks and shocks.

Scope

This policy covers our approach to all kinds of disasters, in all contexts, including fragile, protracted and conflict situations, in both urban and rural areas. It promotes integrated approaches so that all stages of the disaster risk management continuum are considered together in a coherent way, replacing the previous IFRC policies on Disaster Preparedness (1999), Emergency Response (1997), Post-emergency Rehabilitation (1999) and Linking Relief, Rehabilitation and Development (2001).

It is a Federation-wide policy, and therefore applies to all National Societies and the IFRC Secretariat activities at local, national, regional and international levels. It is aligned with the Principles and Rules for Red Cross and Red Crescent Humanitarian Assistance which govern National Societies and their IFRC Secretariat in the organization and coordination of international assistance. Relationships within the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement (the Movement) are governed by a different framework, comprising the Statutes of the Movement, the Seville Agreement and its Supplementary Measures.