Disaster risk financing in concert: How co-ordinated disaster risk financing can save more lives

New paper published aiming to drive better coordination in pre-emptive humanitarian financing

A new paper published today calls for better coordination on pre-emptive humanitarian financing, to avoid the ‘missed opportunity’ to save lives, cut the costs of emergency response, and build more resilient communities.The Start Network,a global network of NGOs, who published the paper -Disaster Risk Financing in Concert-says that the lack of investment and coordination on pre-crisis planning and financing must be addressed if we are to tackle the impacts of climate change expected in coming years.Acting in advance of weather extremes and disasters is a fundamental part of building longer-term climate resilience. Yet, for every $10 spent on humanitarian response, only $1 is spent on reducing and managing risks. The Start Network aims to change this by shifting to a proactive rather than reactive approach, using ‘Disaster Risk Financing’. This means having plans, systems and finance in place before a crisis to ensure that adequate finance can flow rapidly and effectively in an emergency, reducing impacts and speeding recovery.

Disaster Risk Financing is still in its infancy, and the Start Network outlines how disaster risk financing systems of Government, CSOs and UN, being developed in siloes, risks entrenching some of the challenges of the global aid system, including weak coordination and the crowding-out of local actors.In the paper Disaster Risk Financing in Concert, the Start Network sets out a proposal for how Disaster Risk Financing could be coordinated ‘in concert’ or jointly, at three levels;