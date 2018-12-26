Disaster risk and readiness for insurance solutions: InsuRisk Assessment Report 2018

CONTEXT

In 2017, the InsuResilience Secretariat commissioned the United Nations University’s Institute for Environment and Human Security (UNU-EHS) and Social Impact Partners to develop a concept and methodology that provide transparent and comparable information on countries’ vulnerability towards climate and disaster risks and their readiness to accommodate insurance solutions. Such information is supposed to provide orientation for the prioritization of action within the InsuResilience Global Partnership and tailor support for potential partner countries. The method has been designed with a view to the goals of the InsuResilience Global Partnership, i.e. to strengthen the resilience of developing countries and to protect the lives and livelihoods of poor and vulnerable people from the impacts of disasters through the use of climate and disaster risk finance and insurance solutions.

This will be achieved by developing a global multi-stakeholder community of countries, experts and practitioners working on financial protection. For further information on the InsuResilience Global Partnership please have a look at www.insuresilience.org.

The resulting “Risk and Readiness for Insurance Solutions Assessment Tool” (InsuRisk Assessment Tool) assesses the climate and disaster risk of partner countries as well as their readiness to accommodate risk insurance and other risk transfer solutions. In line with the pro-poor focus of InsuResilience, the analysis has been focused on low and lower-middle income countries (n = 84). The tool’s modular design allows governments, insurers, implementing partners and researchers to select and combine required information based on their respective needs. A first prototype was released at COP23 in November 2017 in Bonn, Germany.

An updated version is presented in this factsheet.

In order to provide answers to these questions, the InsuRisk Assessment Tool comprises five key components, displayed in Figure 1: (1) climate and disaster risk, (2) short-term coping capacity, (3) residual risk, (4) long-term prevention strategies, and (5) readiness for insurance solutions. Following the definition of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC 2014), disaster and climate risk emerges where hazardous events or processes (here: climate-related and other natural hazards) meet with exposed and vulnerable elements (here: people, agricultural land/economic production, and infrastructure) Coping capacity refers to the capacity of individuals, institutions and governments to cope with hazardous events. It hence presents the short-term capacity to reduce disaster risk to a certain level of residual risk. In contrast, the availability (or lack of) preventive strategies, such as disaster risk reduction (DRR) strategies, preparedness plans or National Adaptation Plans (NAPs) does not immediately influence disaster risk or residual risk today, but rather reflects a country’s capacity and will to manage potential risk in the longer-term future.

One key innovation of the InsuRisk Assessment Tool in comparison to other risk assessment tools is the systematic consideration of a country’s readiness to accommodate insurance and other risk transfer solutions. The overall readiness of a country consists of three modules: (1) individual readiness, (2) the enabling political environment to attract the insurance industry, and (3) the current development status of a country’s insurance market.

As indicated in the conceptual framework (Fig. 1), each of these five components is represented by key factors (e.g. poverty, social protection, universal health coverage, etc. for social vulnerability) for which a set of underlying indicators and datasets is considered in the assessment.

The InsuRisk Assessment Tool builds on a modular design, where different indicators are aggregated into their respective modules (e.g. short-term coping capacity) and submodules (e.g. individual level vs. national level) for each of the 84 target countries considered. The results of this assessment are index scores for each module and submodule. These scores range between zero (low) and one (very high). A detailed description of the indicators, data sources, and key methodological steps can be found online (see Imprint).