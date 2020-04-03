Disaster Recovery Framework Guide: Revised Version March 2020

A revised and updated version of the Disaster Recovery Framework (DRF) guide that was originally issued in 2015 has been published in March 2020. The guide is intended as a practice-based, results-focused tool to assist governments and partners in planning for resilient post-disaster recovery following a large-scale disaster. It provides key planning and decision-making processes for the development of recovery policies and programs. It is intended primarily for stakeholders involved with preparedness, planning and management of recovery and reconstruction activities within government systems. The updated DRF guide provides new and improved examples of recovery experience, focusing on results. Two new areas have been added, one focusing on the specificities of disaster recovery at the local level, and one on recovery in conflict and post-conflict contexts.