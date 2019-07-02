02 Jul 2019

Disaster preparedness: OECS-Direct Relief partnership to boost emergency medication supplies in the Eastern Caribbean

Report
from Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Published on 02 Jul 2019 View Original

Tuesday, July 2, 2019 — The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States and Direct Relief have partnered to provide emergency medication supplies to OECS Member States in the event of natural disasters. Ahead of the hurricane season, the agreement signed between the organisations is critical to enhance post-disaster response.

Director General of the OECS, Dr. Didacus Jules, and Officer in charge of the OECS Pharmaceutical Procurement Service (PPS), Abraham Weekes, met with Emergency Response Manager at Direct Relief, Daniel Hovey, to agree on the partnership which seeks to enhance post-disaster response in OECS Member States ahead of the hurricane season.

Since its creation in 1948, the US based organisation has commited to improve the health and lives of populations in emergency situations regardless of politics, religion, or ability to pay. Thus, Direct Relief has been providing humanitarian aid to over 100 countries to support vulnerable populations, especially in the event of natural disasters such as hurricanes or earthquakes.

"Through this MOU we commit to support the OECS Member States in the event of a hurricane or other natural disasters. We will be able to immediately supply the affected countries with medicines that are identified by our local partners and sourced from our pharmaceutical donors in the US," Emergency Response Manager at Direct Relief Daniel Hovey explained.

Direct Relief collaborated directly with the Ministeries of Health in Antigua and Barbuda, Anguilla, the British Virgin Islands and the Commonwealth of Dominica after the path of the hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017. The humanitarian aid organisation assessed the needs of each country and was able to rapidly deploy medicine to local hospitals to support the post-disaster response, in spite of the challenges such as the closure of air and sea ports. Indeed, the organisation had prepositioned hurricane preparedness packs in multiple Caribbean countries to ensure that the population can access priority medical supplies in the very first hours following the passage of the hurricane.

The OECS PPS plays a critical role in negotiating and sourcing bulk medication to ensure that the citizens of OECS Member States are guaranteed the best possible essential list of medicines at the lowest possible price. OECS PPS will facilitate the collaborative work between Direct Relief and Health Ministries of the OECS Member States, as well as medical practitionners and pharmacists in each country to enable the quick implementation of emergency supplies ahead of the hurricane season.

This partnership forms part of the OECS' efforts to improve disaster preparedness and response in the Eastern Caribbean and complements the agreement signed in early June 2019 on Facebook Disaster Maps.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.