Underpinning every disaster response operation, whether large or small, is a complex network of laws, regulations and policies which determine when, how and by whom disaster response activities can be carried out. In fact, laws and regulations underpin nearly every aspect of disaster preparedness and response operations.

What is the Disaster Preparedness and Response Law Checklist?

The Checklist on Law and Disaster Preparedness and Response has been developed through an extensive review of global literature and more than 20 country case studies. It provides detailed guidance on how to strengthen law and policy for disaster preparedness and response. It provides: