22 Jan 2020

Disaster Preparedness and Response Law Checklist

Report
from International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
Published on 20 Jan 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (169.64 KB)

Underpinning every disaster response operation, whether large or small, is a complex network of laws, regulations and policies which determine when, how and by whom disaster response activities can be carried out. In fact, laws and regulations underpin nearly every aspect of disaster preparedness and response operations.

What is the Disaster Preparedness and Response Law Checklist?

The Checklist on Law and Disaster Preparedness and Response has been developed through an extensive review of global literature and more than 20 country case studies. It provides detailed guidance on how to strengthen law and policy for disaster preparedness and response. It provides:

  • Clarity on key legislative issues impacting the timeliness and effectiveness of Disaster Preparedness and Response activities;

  • A framework for review of national and local level laws and policies for enhancing Disaster Preparedness and Response; and

  • Guidance for improvement of national legal and policy frameworks and bring them in line with existing international standards, including the Sendai Framework.

