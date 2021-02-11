The Disaster Law Programme in Asia Pacific: Leaving No One Behind

Disasters discriminate. Women, the elderly, the young, people with disabilities and marginalised groups feel the impact of disasters, climate change and health emergencies due to their greater vulnerability. They are left behind in humanitarian response, and further left behind in disaster, climate and resilience decision-making that affects them.

In Asia Pacific, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) Disaster Law Programme works with National Societies and national authorities to ensure national law and policies for disaster, climate change and resilience consider the needs of the most vulnerable people and provide opportunities for community engagement and inclusive decision making.

Most countries have some form of disaster risk management system underpinned by law; however, research shows that these laws often are not enough, and do not have the right linkages to protect and include vulnerable groups. The strengthening of these laws and the inclusion of marginalised groups and women is a key priority for strengthening resilience under the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction.

The Checklist on Law and Disaster Preparedness and Response is an IFRC tool launched in 2019, to provide specific guidance on how to strengthen law and policy to effectively address protection, gender and inclusion in emergency, disaster and climate change activities. This proceeds tools like the DRR and Law Checklist, that used as an assessment tool in 12 Asia Pacific countries for in-depth national level research into legal and policy DRR frameworks and used in 10 countries for legal review processes.

Looking ahead

Asia Pacific is the most disaster-prone region on earth, with more frequent and intense weather events exacerbated by climate change, ongoing disasters and emerging health emergencies like COVID-19 highlights why the rights of those most at risk need to be enshrined in law. Ensuring that no one is left behind in humanitarian response or decision making is integral to the Disaster Law Programme and all aspects of disaster law. The Disaster Law Programme works actively communities, particularly those who are the most at risk and vulnerable are aware of their rights, roles and responsibilities under disaster management arrangements, so they can use their franchise and can push for the changes they want and need.