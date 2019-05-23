23 May 2019

Disaster Law Programme Annual Report 2018

Report
from International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
Published on 23 May 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (696.16 KB)

Overview
Disaster Law Programme
Annual Report 2018

IFRC Delegation at the Africa-Arab DRR Platform, October 2018 During the 2018 reporting period, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies’ (IFRC) Disaster Law Programme (DLP) continued its work promoting legal preparedness for disasters. Pursuant to the mandates assigned to the IFRC at the 28th, 30th, 31st and 32nd International Conferences of the Red Cross and Red Crescent, the programme focused on supporting National Societies (NSs) to meet the following main goals:

  1. National Societies, the IFRC, and key partners gain greater capacity and tools for their work in disaster law
  2. Technical advice support and tools from the IFRC and NSs support the development and implementation of domestic laws, policies and/or procedures
  3. Legislative advocacy by the IFRC and NSs influences outcomes of inter-governmental, inter-agency and academic fora, and builds greater visibility and partnerships
  4. IFRC produces high-quality research that informs legislative advocacy

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.