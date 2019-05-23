Disaster Law Programme Annual Report 2018
Overview
Disaster Law Programme
Annual Report 2018
IFRC Delegation at the Africa-Arab DRR Platform, October 2018 During the 2018 reporting period, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies’ (IFRC) Disaster Law Programme (DLP) continued its work promoting legal preparedness for disasters. Pursuant to the mandates assigned to the IFRC at the 28th, 30th, 31st and 32nd International Conferences of the Red Cross and Red Crescent, the programme focused on supporting National Societies (NSs) to meet the following main goals:
- National Societies, the IFRC, and key partners gain greater capacity and tools for their work in disaster law
- Technical advice support and tools from the IFRC and NSs support the development and implementation of domestic laws, policies and/or procedures
- Legislative advocacy by the IFRC and NSs influences outcomes of inter-governmental, inter-agency and academic fora, and builds greater visibility and partnerships
- IFRC produces high-quality research that informs legislative advocacy