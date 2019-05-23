Overview

Disaster Law Programme

Annual Report 2018

IFRC Delegation at the Africa-Arab DRR Platform, October 2018 During the 2018 reporting period, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies’ (IFRC) Disaster Law Programme (DLP) continued its work promoting legal preparedness for disasters. Pursuant to the mandates assigned to the IFRC at the 28th, 30th, 31st and 32nd International Conferences of the Red Cross and Red Crescent, the programme focused on supporting National Societies (NSs) to meet the following main goals: