Disaster Displacement and Disaster Risk Reduction (Briefing Paper May 2019)

Putting displacement at the forefront of international, regional and national disaster risk reduction policies and practice.

Disaster displacement is one of the biggest humanitarian challenges of the 21st century. Addressing displacement is a key element of disaster risk reduction and in line with NRC’s work to provide assistance, protection and durable solutions to people affected by displacement worldwide.

Background

Disaster displacement can have devastating impacts on individuals and communities by raising protection concerns, undermining development gains, increasing human rights challenges, creating greater humanitarian needs and causing disruptions to community and family life.

In 2018, 1579 disasters led to 17.2 million new displacements in 142 countries (IDMC 2019). Most displacements are caused by weather-related hazards, like floods and tropical storms. As global temperatures increase with climate change, so has the intensity and frequency of weather-related hazards leading to greater displacement risk in the future. Additionally, climate change exacerbates the risk of slow-onset events like drought, desertification and sea-level rise.

Getting out of harm’s way through pre-emptive evacuations and planned relocation can be some of the most effective ways to reduce injury and mortality. However, disaster displacement can have a variety of immediate- and long-term consequences, worsening pre-existing vulnerabilities, undermining social cohesion and resilience and potentially creating new risks. While NRC has traditionally served people affected by conflict-related displacement, it also works with host communities and those displaced due to natural hazards and the adverse effects of climate change.