Executive Summary

The impact of climate change and disasters on human mobility is one of the most pressing humanitarian and development challenges of the 21st century.

Between 2008 and 2018, an average of 24 million people were forced from their homes by disasters each year - three times the number of people displaced by conflict and violence. Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre, ‘Global Report on Internal Displacement 2018.

The socio-economic impacts of disaster displacement can be devastating. When people have to leave their homes, they become increasingly vulnerable on many levels and are often exposed to higher levels of risk. In some situations, they may face secondary or protracted displacement, unable to return home for months or years.

UNDRR is committed to working with States and other actors to ensure that the scope, nature and magnitude of disaster displacement is fully understood and that national and local Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) policies and plans are developed which reduce current risk and prevent new risks associated with disaster displacement from arising.