Disaster Alert is a web browser-accessible touch-friendly disaster monitoring and early warning interactive map created by the Pacific Disaster Center. It is powered by DisasterAWARE, the All-Hazard Warnings, Analysis, and Risk Evaluation System. DisasterAWARE is an integrated platform providing situational awareness, decision support, and information exchange capabilities to disaster management decision makers. It continually monitors information feeds from reliable meteorological and geolocial agencies around the world ensuring accurate, real-time reporting of hazard events.