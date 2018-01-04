04 Jan 2018

Disaster Alert

Interactive
from Pacific Disaster Center
Published on 04 Jan 2018 View Original
Click the image(s) below to view the interactive content.
preview
Screenshot of the interactive content as of 04 Jan 2018.

Disaster Alert is a web browser-accessible touch-friendly disaster monitoring and early warning interactive map created by the Pacific Disaster Center. It is powered by DisasterAWARE, the All-Hazard Warnings, Analysis, and Risk Evaluation System. DisasterAWARE is an integrated platform providing situational awareness, decision support, and information exchange capabilities to disaster management decision makers. It continually monitors information feeds from reliable meteorological and geolocial agencies around the world ensuring accurate, real-time reporting of hazard events.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb Lite - thinking about low bandwidth-countries Progressive Web App

By Amy Benson

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.