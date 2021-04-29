World
Disability, Displacement and Climate Change (April 2021)
IDMC, in collaboration with UNHCR’s office for the Special Advisor on Climate Action and the International Disability Alliance, published a joint factsheet to highlight some major facts on the intersection of disability, displacement and climate change.
The factsheet includes some information on the role of climate change in displacing persons with disabilities, barriers and additional challenges faced by displaced persons with disabilities throughout the journey and in displacement camps, and some key recommendations on required action.