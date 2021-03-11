Disability, disasters and displacement

INTRODUCTION

Whether it is triggered by cyclones, wildfires, floods or other hazards, disaster displacement is a growing global phenomenon, whose effects are especially severe for people with disabilities.

Discrimination and barriers in access to services often amplify the challenges and risks internally displaced people (IDPs) with disabilities face. They also hinder their ability to achieve durable solutions to their displacement.

There is growing awareness of the need to include people with disabilities in humanitarian action and sustainable development.1 Data and research on the number, location, and experiences of IDPs with disabilities, however, is still lacking.

Such information is crucial to ensuring that they are consulted and actively participate in displacement settings. It is also critical to tailoring interventions to address their needs.

This paper is intended to be a first step towards bridging that gap. It presents the current state of knowledge on how men, women and children with disabilities are disproportionately affected in disaster settings and explains why better data disaggregated by disability is essential to fostering more inclusive responses.

It also emphasizes the key role people with disabilities can play in improving disaster planning, risk management and data collection on displacement, and highlights examples of tools and promising practices to guide governments and aid providers.