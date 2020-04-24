Disability and climate change: How climate-related hazards increase vulnerabilities among the most at risk populations and the necessary convergence of inclusive DRR and CCA (2018)

Humanity & Inclusion (HI) with generous financial support from the Hilton Foundation, wishes to contribute to the analysis of vulnerabilities caused by climate-related disaster risks with this report, in a context of worldwide hydro-meteorological changes. Through it, HI begins to paint a more accurate account of the vulnerabilities related to climate change, with a particular focus on the situation of people with disabilities.

With the aid of a large number of outside documents, program evaluations, research studies, and expert opinions the report demonstrates the following in regards to climate change and the hydrological hazards associated with climate change: