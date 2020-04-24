World
Disability and climate change: How climate-related hazards increase vulnerabilities among the most at risk populations and the necessary convergence of inclusive DRR and CCA (2018)
Attachments
Humanity & Inclusion (HI) with generous financial support from the Hilton Foundation, wishes to contribute to the analysis of vulnerabilities caused by climate-related disaster risks with this report, in a context of worldwide hydro-meteorological changes. Through it, HI begins to paint a more accurate account of the vulnerabilities related to climate change, with a particular focus on the situation of people with disabilities.
With the aid of a large number of outside documents, program evaluations, research studies, and expert opinions the report demonstrates the following in regards to climate change and the hydrological hazards associated with climate change:
It first consisted of reminding that there is a link between a changing climate and an increase in the frequency and severity of hydro-meteorological hazards, with a significant diversity of situations based on geographic location;
The hydro-meteorological consequences of climate change are having an impact on the health and economic welfare of individuals and communities;
The climate-related hazards are having a disproportionately negative impact on people with disabilities;
Climate change hazards are a driver of disability.