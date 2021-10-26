Director-General's remarks at the press conference on the release of the 2nd policy brief by the WHO Council on the Economics of Health for All

Dear colleagues and friends,

Today, I am pleased to join you for the presentation of the 2nd policy brief by the WHO Council on the Economics of Health for All.

We are joined by the council chair, Professor Mazzucato, who has led this distinguished group of diverse experts from around the world in their important mission.

Their new brief, on financing Health for All, comes at a critical time, with the upcoming G20 Summit in Rome, where Professor Mazzucato will present the Council’s findings.

It’s important to start by defining Health for All, and I’d like to quote one of my esteemed predecessors as Director-General of the World Health Organization, Dr Halfdan Mahler, who said Health for All:

“implies the removal of the obstacles to health – that is to say, the elimination of malnutrition, ignorance, contaminated drinking water and unhygienic housing – quite as much as it does the solution of purely medical problems such as a lack of doctors, hospital beds, drugs and vaccines.”

A landmark commitment to “Health for All” was made at the Alma-Ata Conference of 1978, and more recently, there was the High-Level Political Declaration on Universal Health Coverage, at the UN General Assembly two years ago.

In the face of these powerful commitments, huge challenges remain.

The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown a harsh spotlight on the inequities both within and between countries.

This includes the vast disparities in vaccine allocation, where just one-quarter of the 6.7 billion vaccine doses distributed globally have gone to lower-middle and low-income countries, although they make up more than half the global population.

Addressing the structural inequalities that keep us from achieving Health for All is not a job for the health sector alone. The COVID-19 pandemic has taught us that the impact of health crises resonates throughout economies and societies.

It is clear that this goes well beyond the Health Ministry.

Ministries of Finance, Trade, Labor, Infrastructure, Environment and so many others – including heads of state, including international financial institutions and the private sector – must be at the table, must take responsibility and tackle the great challenge of Health for All together.

We need a new narrative. We can no longer see health as a cost, but as an investment that is the foundation of productive, resilient and inclusive economies.

The task of the council is not only to come up with innovative economic approaches to improve health and wellbeing; they must also be practical, and applicable to countries of all income levels.

The council released its first brief on health innovation this past June.

The new policy brief released today, on financing Health for All, proposes a radical shift in economic thinking for global health: instead of looking at health as a piece of the economy, it is time to look at how the economy can support the societal goal of Health for All.

This new finance brief shows that neither existing market mechanisms, with their focus on short-term returns, nor development funds alone, are enough.

They do not provide the global public goods on which we all depend, such as vaccines; nor do they address the major inequities undermining equitable access.

The Council is proposing bold, concrete actions for governments and multilateral organizations, in three major areas: creating fiscal space, the direction of investment, and the governance of public and private financing for health.

This does not just mean more money. It means making the better, smarter, and sustained investments that are needed to achieve Health for All. So, more money, plus better money. Not only the quantity, but also the quality.

It is time for a new paradigm. We have to consider financing for health as a long-term investment, not as a short-term cost.

My thanks to Professor Mazzucato and all Council members for their work. I hope that this powerful report reaches policy makers in all sectors, and at the highest levels.

I thank you.