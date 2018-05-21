The dilemma of free movement of people on an insecure continent

This month, May 2018, the Peace and Security Council (PSC) will hold two meetings on the issue of mobility and its relation to peace and security. These will focus on the situation of African migrants in Libya, the impediments facing the African Union (AU) continental free movement policy and the consideration of a report on security and migration in Africa. Member states are divided in their support for free movement, and the PSC can help to define the risks and clarify the implications of the new AU plans.

The upcoming PSC meetings on free movement come four months after the AU’s adoption of a protocol establishing free movement of people and the right to residence and establishment. This issue is championed by, among others, Rwanda, which chairs the PSC in May. The implementation of the protocol on free movement is a critical challenge for regional integration in Africa, especially in terms of peace and security.

Dynamics in the new PSC in favour of free movement

By early May, the protocol on free movement had already been signed by 31 member states. However, the AU Commission has yet to receive any ratifications. While the number of signatures exceeds half of the AU membership, none of the top contributors to the AU budget – Algeria, Nigeria, South Africa, Egypt and Morocco – has yet signed the protocol, with the exception of Angola.

From a geographical perspective, the Northern Region is the only region where none of the member states has signed the protocol.

Of the 15 current PSC member states, 12 have signed the protocol. The non-signatories are Egypt, Morocco and Nigeria. A key element to watch will be how the weight of these three states will affect PSC proceedings on the topic, given that Rwanda is chairing the council.

This uneven endorsement and the recurrence of PSC meetings on this issue illustrate the challenge of establishing free movement of people on a continent where most regions still have pockets of insecurity, and where border control is almost non-existent in many remote areas.

No consensus on the benefits of free movement

A review of past PSC decisions on the protocol reveals two trends: one optimistic and another careful, if not pessimistic. On the one hand, some PSC members believe that the benefits of free movement outweigh any perceived challenges. On the other hand, the decision to adopt a phased implementation is an illustration of the more pessimistic view of other member states.

The protocol adopted in January stressed that one of the principles guiding its implementation should be respect for laws on the protection of national security. This provision illustrates one of the main challenges of addressing security risks resulting from free movement. The definitions of ‘public order’ and ‘national security’, for example, may vary considerably from one country or region to another.

Need to identify the security impact of free movement

In the debate over free movement within the AU, there is no clear identification of the areas that can be affected by free movement of people or that could impede its implementation. In the case of border disputes, for example, where some borders are heavily militarised it is obvious the protocol on free movement cannot be implemented any time soon.

In the case of porous borders resulting from a lack of state presence, free movement could simply mean that armed groups, terrorists and criminal entities would be able to carry out their activities without hindrance. This is already the situation in various parts of the continent: in the Sahelian strip, the Lake Chad basin and the Great Lakes region. The key question is then how to enhance border governance while allowing the free movement of people.

Options for the PSC

There are several possible areas of intervention by the PSC to ensure that free movement does not impact negatively on peace and security. This would include promoting a shared assessment of the risks; laying the groundwork for enhanced cross-border cooperation; and establishing the relevant structures in the AU Commission to oversee the implementation of the protocol.

Firstly, the PSC could order a risk assessment of the current situation, in order to clearly identify the impact of free movement before continuing with discussions and decisions on this issue. Such an assessment should be entrusted to a panel composed of national experts, international partners (e.g., the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, the International Organization for Migration) and civil society actors. The current trend of handing such tasks to the Committee of Intelligence Services of Africa has limited relevance, as intelligence services’ vision of security might differ from that of police, civil society actors or even border communities. Moreover, such assessments should be conducted both regionally and along cross-regional corridors (the Sahelo-Saharan strip; Great Lakes region; Lake Chad Basin).

Secondly, the PSC could strongly encourage member states to sign, ratify and implement the AU’s Niamey Convention for cross-border cooperation. So far, this convention has been signed by 14 member states and ratified only by two (Burkina Faso and Niger). In order to give it more traction, the convention could be reviewed by member states in order to identify and overcome obstacles to a wider endorsement.

Thirdly, the PSC could set firmer deadlines than the current implementation plan to solve border disputes. It might consider convening either a ministerial meeting or a summit on the state of border disputes in order to reach a comprehensive solution by 2020, as set out in the Master Roadmap for Silencing the Guns in 2020.

Finally, the PSC could encourage closer cooperation between the Peace and Security Department, the Department of Political Affairs – especially between the future unit in charge of free movement and the AU Border Programme – and the Department of Social Affairs, which holds the migration portfolio. As interdepartmental cooperation tends to be tricky in the AU Commission, consideration should be given to establishing an inter-departmental unit to address the comprehensive challenges induced by free movement.

There needs to be a debate among member states regarding the format of the unit in charge of this critical issue. Should it be a secretariat of an ad hoc committee composed of seconded experts from member states appointed regionally, in order to guarantee not only the full commitment of the signatories but also coherence in implementation across the continent? Should it be a classic unit within the AU Commission? Or should the PSC consider establishing a subcommittee on this issue?

Clearly, the choice of the structure in charge of overseeing this historical evolution in the integration of the continent will shape the effectiveness of its implementation.