Dignity and Disasters: Prioritizing the needs of women and girls across Asia and the Pacific

In countries across the Asia-Pacific region, natural disasters are uprooting families, leaving women and girls most at risk.

The effects of climate change are unavoidable as storms intensify and droughts leave millions vulnerable to food shocks, displacement and even violence. Then there are earthquakes, tsunamis and volcanic eruptions.

This collection of photographs takes us into some of the communities where disasters are being most acutely felt. From Bangladesh to Samoa, women are taking an active role in preparing for emergencies. By speaking up and proactively taking action, they’re helping governments and civil society plan ahead and ensure crucial supplies are on hand to help women maintain their dignity, even when disasters disrupt their lives.