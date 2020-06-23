Digital Transformation - Beyond the Annual Performance Report 2019 Series

INTRODUCTION

The World Food Programme (WFP) Strategic Plan recognizes that strengthened investment in and adoption of technology is critical to achieving its goals and objectives. This is consistent with the United Nations Secretary-General’s (UNSG’s) Data Strategy and the Digital Cooperation roadmap, which envisions the UN effectively and strategically leveraging data to make more informed decisions. In parallel to this vision, WFP is engaged in a digital transformation: a process which is combining the powers of innovation, technology and data in order to fundamentally change its existing business model.

This means creating a central system that will make it easier and faster to analyze, operate, adapt and add value to WFP’s performance.

Digital transformation is a WFP priority – and as the transformation proceeds, it will enable the organization to better understand and serve its beneficiaries and, at the same time, improve its ability to help governments develop and manage their own food security initiatives. Further, providing this integrated, real-time information will support the humanitarian community’s evidence-based planning, decisionmaking and operational effectiveness.

WFP has seen and embraced the potential of digital transformation. In dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, for instance, WFP’s quick reaction – creating and switching to digital workspaces – enabled it to maintain business continuity.

Having this digital prowess has also enabled WFP to maintain continuous support of its 100 million direct global beneficiaries while also adding support for others who require assistance due to the pandemic.

Looking ahead, in order to fully benefit from digital transformation, WFP must continue to evolve. This will call for creating the culture and governance structure, developing, adopting or adapting the needed technology, in alignment with a broader institutional strategy and establishing the partnerships that promote transformation. Ensuring smoothness in this transition will require regular monitoring of progress, strategic leveraging of the global network to deploy technological solutions at scale, and utilizing data across the organization’s policies, programmes and operations.

Digital transformation also necessitates a staff that possesses both digital agility and an innovative mindset. It will require WFP to consider: i) how to enable staff to perform optimally;

ii) the speed and breadth in which it leverages the technology across the 80 countries in which it operates; and iii) how to maintain the highest standards without compromising the integrity and privacy of beneficiaries, security, human rights or UN values.

Of course, emerging technologies and business models constantly change the digital landscape, making it imperative that, in its effort to transform, WFP remains vigilant of potential challenges as it explores new possibilities. WFP operates in an increasingly competitive funding landscape. Improving digital capabilities will enable it to transform operations and increase cost-efficiency, facilitate stronger collaboration with all partners, adapt to the evolving needs of governments, and use WFP’s comparative advantage to further collaboration with donors and partners, and strengthen trust and transparency.

This report provides a snapshot of WFP’s digital transformation initiatives and their results to date. It reflects WFP’s commitment to continue strengthening its digital footprint to facilitate collaboration with the humanitarian community’s growing digital ecosystem and, in turn, enhance its ability to support achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).