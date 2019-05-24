Digital risks in situations of armed conflict: Symposium report (CodeNode London UK, 11-12 Dec 2018)

**Foreword

Whilst major conflicts are mainly happening in the physical world with kinetic power, new technologies are rapidly giving rise to unprecedented methods of warfare and digital risks. Among other things, these include side-effects of digital data experimentation, privacy violations, cyber/attack on critical infrastructures, disinformation campaigns on social media platforms and the mishandling of sensitive information that accompanies the humanitarian sector's efforts to deploy emerging technologies in already fragile contexts.

Today, it is not enough to understand only the physical environment of armed conflict. It is essential to overlay this with readings of the virtual or digital environment. The reality is that information online can dramatically affect people's perceptions of what is happening offline, and vice versa. In a world that is increasingly connected, the spread of information and disinformation is having a dramatic impact on an individual or communities sense of security and safety.