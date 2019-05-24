24 May 2019

Digital risks in situations of armed conflict: Symposium report (CodeNode London UK, 11-12 Dec 2018)

Report
from International Committee of the Red Cross
Published on 31 Dec 2018
preview
Download PDF (4.23 MB)

**Foreword

Whilst major conflicts are mainly happening in the physical world with kinetic power, new technologies are rapidly giving rise to unprecedented methods of warfare and digital risks. Among other things, these include side-effects of digital data experimentation, privacy violations, cyber/attack on critical infrastructures, disinformation campaigns on social media platforms and the mishandling of sensitive information that accompanies the humanitarian sector's efforts to deploy emerging technologies in already fragile contexts.

Today, it is not enough to understand only the physical environment of armed conflict. It is essential to overlay this with readings of the virtual or digital environment. The reality is that information online can dramatically affect people's perceptions of what is happening offline, and vice versa. In a world that is increasingly connected, the spread of information and disinformation is having a dramatic impact on an individual or communities sense of security and safety.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.