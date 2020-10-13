Digital implementation investment guide (DIIG): integrating digital interventions into health programmes

INTRODUCTION

This Digital Implementation Investment Guide (DIIG) aims to help governments and technical partners plan a digital health implementation that focuses on one or more health programmes to support national health system goals.

The Guide is designed to walk users of the document step-by-step through planning, costing and implementing digital health interventions within a digital health enterprise. This consists of selecting digital health interventions that are aligned with identified health needs, appropriate to a specific country context and integrated with existing technologies and the broader digital architecture. Users of the Guide will learn from diverse experiences deploying digital health technologies over the past decade and will be guided through a systematic approach to designing, costing and implementing meaningful digital health interventions that are part of a digital health enterprise.

A digital health enterprise comprises the business processes, data, systems and technologies used to support the operations of the health system, including the point-of-service software applications, devices and hardware and the underlying information infrastructure (such as the digital health platform) that deliver health services accelerated and amplified by digital and data technologies. Digital health enterprise architectures have varying degrees of maturity and institutionalization within the broader ecosystem. This document makes a distinction between siloed digital health system architectures and exchanged digital health system architectures that contribute to a national digital health enterprise architecture. Siloed digital health system architectures are disconnected applications that aim to fulfil a project goal. These siloed digital health implementations are implemented in the context of a time-bound, stand-alone digital health project, usually to demonstrate proof of concept, findings from which may eventually contribute towards a governmentsponsored digital health implementation.

Exchanged digital health system architectures, on the other hand, consist of multiple applications leveraging standards and connected through a health information exchange to address needs across various health programmes, operating in a coordinated manner within a national digital health enterprise architecture.

Additionally, this Guide acknowledges the existence of siloed, integrated and ball-of-mud architectures and steers the user towards planning and investing in cumulative and modular enterprise digital health implementations that result in collective benefit across the health system. This Guide focuses on the implementation of exchanged digital health system architectures that are modular in nature and support one or more programmes across the health sector and, potentially, even beyond the health sector.