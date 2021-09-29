Digital Identity: An Analysis for the Humanitarian Sector, May 2021

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

The ability to prove one’s identity is an increasingly important aspect of contemporary society. Indeed, the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals include Target 16.9, “By 2030, provide legal identity for all, including birth registration.” However, identification can represent a significant challenge to beneficiaries of humanitarian aid. Advances in technology hold much promise in the form of digital identification. But as humanitarian organizations start exploring such solutions, they must address several questions. These range from the technical – how to implement digital IDs in an increasingly complex ecosystem and apply such digital solutions in low-connectivity settings where many vulnerable groups reside – to the ethical – how to collect beneficiaries’ data in a way that respects their privacy and gives them more agency over their own data – and how to ensure these solutions are sustainable.

It lists seven key questions that humanitarian organizations should consider before investing in digital identification solutions. These questions in turn form the basis of a series of interviews with 24 experts with relevant knowledge and experience on digital identity. A set of three case studies complements and illustrates the conclusions drawn from the interviews.

This report starts with a brief analysis of how the private sector uses digital ID technologies before delving into the humanitarian sector use cases and needs to which such technologies could be applied. Achieving interoperability was noted as a critical requirement in realizing the key benefits of digital ID in the humanitarian sector. Such interoperability is twofold: digital ID solutions must be integrated with other data-driven technologies and data must be shared between different actors so a beneficiary’s identity is recognized broadly instead of in siloed systems. Culture change in data governance and political will to achieve multi-stakeholder interoperability are important considerations on top of those concerning technical implementation.

There are barriers to implementation and adoption of digital ID solutions because many humanitarian organizations operate in environments that are not always digital-friendly in terms of access to connectivity, to devices such as mobile phones, and the literacy levels of end users. It is important to keep vulnerable communities in mind when designing such digital solutions and maintain a balanced view of their benefits for the organization and the beneficiaries themselves. In terms of deployment and maintenance of digital identification solutions, training and learning opportunities for beneficiaries must be integrated by vendors of the technology and organizations working with communities.

Digital identification systems can be costly to put in place and sustainable business models are necessary to ensure successful scale-up beyond piloting. Such costs can be exacerbated by their being perceived as “back-office” technology by donors. Therefore, organizations should make a clear case for their direct advantages for beneficiaries. Again, other sectors can serve as a model. For example, software as-a-service licensing can be more efficient in the long term than (series of) one-off development grants.

Overall, digital identification technologies do indeed show promise for extending humanitarian services to new beneficiaries and enhancing existing services to current beneficiaries, in addition to benefiting humanitarian organizations themselves. But their application requires careful planning and consideration to ensure their suitability and efficacy, taking into account local requirements and conditions.