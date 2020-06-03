Digital contact tracing and surveillance during COVID-19. General and child-specific ethical issues

AUTHOR(S)

Karen Carter; Gabrielle Berman; Manuel Garcia Herranz; Vedran Sekara

ABSTRACT

The response to COVID-19 has seen an unprecedented rapid scaling up of technologies to support digital contact tracing and surveillance. The collation and use of personally identifiable data may also pose significant risks to children’s rights, however. There are more and varied players making decisions about how data, including children’s data, are used and how related risks are assessed and handled. This means that we need to engage with a broader set of government and industry partners to ensure that children’s rights are not overlooked.

