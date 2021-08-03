Different Needs, Equal Opportunities: Women, Girls, Boys and Men in the Humanitarian Program Cycle (HPC)

Overview of gender in humanitarian action

Delivering humanitarian response that meets the needs of women, girls, boys and men remains a priority for all UN Agencies and their partners. This document provides a checklist of essential actions for ensuring equitable participation and fair distribution of aid at each stage of the Humanitarian Program Cycle (HPC). Attention to gender in humanitarian action is vital because:

 Crises have different impacts on different groups:

 Indonesian tsunami mortality (2004): For every man killed, four women were killed. ♀♀♀♀:♂

 Tsunami mortality by age (2004): More than 50% of deaths were among people over 70 years or under 9 years.

 Women, girls, boys and men all have different experiences, needs, abilities and priorities in a crisis: good programming will identify and respond to these.

 Attending school (Somalia, 2011): Three boys were in school for every girl. ♂♂♂:♀

 Receiving enough food (Pakistan, 2009): Twice as many men surveyed reported that they were receiving enough food. ♂♂:♀

 Possessing house-building skills (Uganda IDP camps, 2004): Nine men were able to construct their own shelter, for every one woman. ♂♂♂♂♂♂♂♂♂:♀

 Failure to consider differences results in poor humanitarian response.

 Enabling the equal enjoyment of human rights by women, girls, boys and men requires a more level playing field. There is a direct correlation between inequality and vulnerability.

 Humanitarian action that improves the social and economic situation of women – who make up the vast majority of the poor worldwide -- increases resilience, reduces poverty and disparities, and contributes to national development.