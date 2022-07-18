Diaspora Humanitarian Response & Engagement Good Practices

“This report provides an overview of key good practices of diaspora organizations that engage in humanitarian response. These fourteen good practices were selected after consultations with diaspora organizations as well as institutional humanitarian actors. Each good practice is illustrated by two concrete examples of diaspora organizations who respond to crisis and emergency situations. The examples cover the variety of diaspora engaging in humanitarian assistance, in terms of nationalities, countries of residence and humanitarian sectors, and range on topics from gender-specific assistance to fundraising to coordination with institutional humanitarian actors

Diaspora organizations involved in humanitarian response are the primary audience for this tool, which aims to help build organizational capacity in the areas identiﬁed and share experiences and lessons learned between diasporas. Institutional humanitarian partners and international non-governmental organizations are the secondary audience of this report and may benefit from this tool by gaining additional understanding and knowledge of how diaspora organizations engage in humanitarian assistance, as well as the challenges and opportunities they face.

All diaspora organizations included in this Guide have been contacted whilst developing the document and have given their consent to be featured