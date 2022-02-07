DG ECHO Thematic Policy Document: Humanitarian Logistics Policy

Executive Summary

All humanitarian operations depend on logistics, and logistics should be treated as a key priority in all humanitarian projects. The humanitarian community has long recognised the need to update its approach to logistics to support a more efficient and effective delivery of aid, and to reduce the carbon footprint and environmental damage of aid delivery, in line with the Do No Harm principle.

In this policy document, DG ECHO sets out its vision for a paradigm change in humanitarian logistics, to help all humanitarian actors meet the objective of a more efficient, effective, and greener delivery of humanitarian aid.

DG ECHO’s overarching aims in this logistics policy are:

to support a more efficient and effective humanitarian response;

to support the greening of humanitarian aid; and

to raise the profile of humanitarian logistics.

The document also includes sub-objectives, which focus on harnessing the capacity of logistics to support other humanitarian aspects such as access, preparedness, protection and safeguarding. The policy sets out that DG ECHO will work to raise the profile of logistics and support the paradigm shift in complementarity with all partners, particularly the Global Logistics Cluster. Complementarity with other DG ECHO tools and instruments such as the Union Civil Protection Mechanism and the European Humanitarian Response Capacity is also highlighted.

This policy sets out a vision for how all actors in the humanitarian community can develop their approach to logistics in humanitarian aid. While this policy will be supplemented by guidance on how this approach could be operationalised, it already sets out a vision under which DG ECHO and other humanitarian actors can start or continue to update their approach to logistics, to help fulfil our shared aim of making sure humanitarian aid reaches those most in need.

As outlined in the document, it is proposed that all humanitarian actors should:

prioritise logistics, and consider logistics throughout the entire project cycle, including at project inception;

allocate sufficient, qualified staff to logistics functions;

cooperate with other humanitarian actors by sharing information and pooling resources; and

test new technologies, including digital technologies, to support delivery of aid and share information about supply chains.

They should also consider the key logistics parameters during all phases of a humanitarian intervention, as set out in Annex 1. To guide its partners in this endeavour, DG ECHO will produce relevant guidance integrating the proposed enhanced approach to logistics and supporting the development of the humanitarian sector’s approach to logistics, including by encouraging joint approaches, testing of new (digital) technologies, and using its advocacy capacities where relevant.