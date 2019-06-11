11 Jun 2019

DFID’s aid spending for nutrition: 2017 (30 April 2019)

Report
from Global Humanitarian Assistance programme (Development Initiatives)
Published on 30 Apr 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (575.71 KB)

This report builds on previous years’ analysis to present detailed information on aid investments to improve nutrition by the UK’s Department for International Development (DFID).

The report expands on previous reports [1] that looked at investments between 2010 and 2017, and uses the Scaling Up Nutrition (SUN) movement’s agreed methodology.

Key findings:

  • DFID has exceeded its nutrition-sensitive Nutrition for Growth (N4G) commitment ahead of its target and is on track to meet its nutrition-specific N4G commitment at the end of 2020.
  • DFID disbursed US$895 million of nutrition-related official development assistance (ODA or aid) to developing countries in 2017; 8.2% more than in 2016.
  • This includes US$188.3 million of nutrition-specific aid and US$706.3 million of nutrition-sensitive aid, both of which increased in 2017.
  • Relative to DFID’s total spending, its spending on nutrition reached 11.0%, up from 10.6% in 2015 and 9.2% in 2016.
  • DFID supported 147 nutrition-related projects, including 40 projects with both nutrition-specific and nutrition-sensitive components, reflecting a growing integration of nutrition and other objectives.
  • Humanitarian projects continue to constitute much of DFID’s nutrition-related spending, affecting how its nutrition spending is spread across different activities and countries.
  • DFID’s spending reached fewer specific countries in 2017: 30 countries, down from 35.
  • Spending to 17 countries increased, spending to 13 decreased, and to 5 others spending halted.
  • Yemen was the largest single recipient of nutrition aid in 2017, receiving US$77.9 million, followed by South Sudan (US$71.0 million) and Somalia (US$70.2 million); each received principally humanitarian support.

This analysis was carried out as part of Development Initiatives’ work under the MQSUN+ consortium. MQSUN+ is supported by UKaid through the Department of International Development.

MQSUN+ is supported by UKaid through the Department of International Development; however, the views expressed do not necessarily reflect the UK Government’s official policies. MQSUN+ cannot be held responsible for errors or any consequences arising from the use of information contained in this report.

Notes

[1] Development Initiatives (2014) DFID’s aid spending for nutrition: 2010–2012. Available at: http://devinit.org/post/dfids-aid-spending-nutrition-2010-2012, Development Initiatives (2015) DFID’s aid spending for nutrition: 2013. Available at: http://devinit.org/post/dfids-aid-spending-for-nutrition-2013, Development Initiatives (2016) DFID’s aid spending for nutrition: 2014. Available at: http://devinit.org/post/dfids-aid-spending-for-nutrition-2014, Development Initiatives (2017) DFID’s aid spending for nutrition: 2015. Available at: http://devinit.org/post/dfids-aid-spending-nutrition-2015 and Development Initiatives (2018) DFID’s aid spending for nutrition: 2016. Available at: http://devinit.org/post/dfids-aid-spending-nutrition-2016/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.