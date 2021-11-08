Greater DFI transparency needed to advance impact investing

New tool offers roadmap for global transparency

The DFI Transparency Tool will support efforts by development finance institutions (DFIs) to disclose information to aid understanding of their true impact. Launched today by Publish What You Fund, the tool has been designed to tackle low levels of transparency across the DFI sector that make it difficult to see where DFIs are investing and the impact they are having, whether they are managing environmental and social risks, and mobilising private sector investment. For the first time, the tool provides detailed, granular guidance to DFIs on the information they should disclose and offers an actionable plan to deliver sector-wide improvements in transparency.

Publish What You Fund, the global campaign for aid and development transparency, produced the DFI Transparency Tool following two years of collaborative research which illustrated:

Ø The current lack of DFI transparency makes it difficult to see what DFIs are doing, what impact their investments are making, whether they are adhering to their accountability and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) responsibilities, and to what extent they are successfully crowding in the private sector.

Ø Enhanced transparency is necessary to understand whether DFIs are fulfilling their mandates including developmental impact, market building, and accountability.

Ø Claims of commercial confidentiality need to be challenged. While there are valid claims of sensitivity that preclude disclosure, much purportedly confidential information is found in the public domain. Investees have shown a willingness to disclose more information and we found examples where some DFIs are providing information that others claim is confidential.

Ø DFIs are open to adopting a new harmonised approach to data disclosure to improve the availability, timeliness and comparability of investment and policy information. The DFI Transparency Tool can contribute to this approach.

Development finance is a critical element in reaching ​a number of global goals, including the commitment of $100 billion per year for climate finance, in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and in helping low-income countries recover from the pandemic. But to know whether finance and development goals are being met, and to keep institutions on track, we need better information on financial flows and how they impact development.

Gary Forster, CEO of Publish What You Fund, said:

“Development needs have never been greater, yet public spending on development is under increasing strain. So we need to know that DFI spending is delivering impact, is targeting the right countries and communities, is not causing environmental or social harm, and is making the best use of scarce resources. Our tool provides DFIs with the means to demonstrate this.

“As well as civil society organisations and project-affected people, private sector investors are also demanding greater DFI transparency. If DFIs were to disclose more quality market data, private sector actors could better identify investment opportunities, price risk, and potentially increase financial flows to countries that need it most. This kind of market creation and mobilisation is needed if we are to stand any chance of filling the $2.5 trillion financing gap and achieving the SDGs.”

Report author Paul James said:

“We’ve been assessing the disclosure practices of the world’s leading multilateral and bilateral DFIs at a granular level to understand what’s happening and what’s possible. We’ll be using the tool to assess DFI transparency and producing a public index in late 2022. We’re calling on DFIs to start using the tool now, to get their transparency house in order and be a trailblazer for sector reform.”

The DFI Transparency Tool will be launched at a virtual event hosted by the Brookings Institution on 3rd November (10am EDT, 2pm GMT). Full details are available here.

The DFI Transparency Tool can be downloaded here

The research report “Advancing DFI Transparency - the rationale and roadmap for better impact, accountability and markets” can be downloaded here, and an executive summary here.

